Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announce new album as Silk Sonic

It’s the collaboration we didn’t know we needed until now. Bruno Mars has teamed up with Anderson .Paak, naming their duo Silk Sonic.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced a huge collaboration via their own social media platforms. The duo named Silk Sonic have already completed an album together, which will feature ’70s funk icon, Bootsy Collins.

The duo took to social media to announce their upcoming debut single together will be released next Friday 5th March. The single and album’s title have not yet been officially released, although, from the cover art, it is thought to be titled An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak toured together back in 2017 when Paak opened up for Mars’ 24k Magic world tour. This will be Mars’ first album released since 24k Magic, despite the singer releasing collaborations with Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapelton.

Paak released his last album Ventura back in 2019, which also included a large list of collaborations.

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak started a band called Silk Sonic and they made an album together. I don’t have to be a psychic to know that we will look at this as one of the greatest things to happen within the decade. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) February 26, 2021

The project announced that bassist Bootsy Collins has jumped on board, solidifying that the album will undoubtedly be full of straight-up funk. Collins, who toured with James Brown and P-funk during the ’70s, is recognised for changing the shape of music.

Mars has dominated the charts for a decade, winning multiple Grammys and headlining world tours. He has been no stranger to successful collaborations throughout the years, going to show that his newest collab with Paak will be no different.

At the beginning of the year, Paak teased his involvement with the Black Renaissance project which highlighted the contributions of various Black creatives in honour of Black History Month over on Youtube. The project also featured former U.S. President, Barak Obama, former First Lady, Michelle Obama, and singer-songwriter, H.E.R.

The project premiered today, Saturday 27th February AEST.