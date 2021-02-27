Black Star Pastry: the world’s most Instagrammed cake has a new home

After 13 years at its original location, Black Star Pastry – famous for “the world’s most Instagrammed cake” – has found a brand new home.

Black Star Pastry is a Sydney phenomenon. For 13 years it has resided in a somewhat secluded corner of Newtown – off the King Street drag, at least. As of February 2021 it’s moved to a heritage building at 325 King Street, right in the thick of it.

It’s still the same shop that Black Star Pastry fans know and love, serving up baked goods, coffee, cakes, and more. Chief among the range is the Strawberry Watermelon Cake, proudly “the world’s most Instagrammed cake”, which according to Assistant General Manager Michael Meates “flies off the shelf”.

Consequently, this brand new home for Black Star Pastry is situated right underneath Happy Mag’s Newtown office. It was only fitting that we head downstairs and check out the new shopfront, and of course, sample the delicious food on offer.

Meates is excited about the move, even if it’s just around the corner.

“There’s a big difference between this store and the last one. It’s got a lot of history, it’s been around for quite some time… all the natural lighting is incredible. It took six weeks to refurbish this spot.”

Sadly though, he wasn’t able to clue us into the magic behind their most famous – and most delicious – cake.

“Do people ask for the recipe? Everyday. So far we’ve kept it a secret. Unfortunately it’s kept under lock and key.”

Black Star Pastry is now open at 325 King Street, Newtown. Find out more on their website.