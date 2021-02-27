‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 trailer: an uprising is on the way

After what seems like years of waiting, Hulu has dropped the trailer for the upcoming season of The Handmaid’s Tale. In even better news, you won’t even have to wait that long to watch it.

The end of The Handmaid’s Tale season three had the world on the edge of their seat waiting for more, and now we finally have a date on the release of season four. Dropping on the 28th of April, the Hulu original is set to be released with three episodes at once, and the remaining seven being released weekly.

It has been a year and a half since season three aired in September of 2019. Spoiler alert: if you haven’t yet watched the award-winning show, make sure you do before you continue reading.

At the end of season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale, June was attempting to escape Gilead but was shot in the process, sacrificing herself so other women could make it into the Canadian border. Season four will reportedly pick up from those events.

It has been a highly anticipated and long wait for the latest season, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus shutdown. However, production was continued as soon as it was safe to do so, and in even better news, the show has officially been renewed for season five.

Based on the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian world where women are essentially the property of the state. In the fictional state of Gilead (once called Chicago) the birth rate is plummeting, and the very few fertile women left are forced into sexual servitude for couples that cannot conceive.

The main character June, who must bear the name Offred, is determined to escape from the horrible conditions of the new world order and return to her family and child that were taken away from her before she was forced into her new life.

Season 4 is set to focus on June’s (Elisabeth Moss) uprising against Gilead to get back to her husband and child. The executive producer of the show, Warren Littlefield, said the series has been hinting at an uprising since season one premiered.

During the Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour presentation, Littlefield let go of a little spoiler that this season will contain the uprising that everyone has been waiting for.

“We’ve planted seeds for several years about this uprising and hotspot in Chicago, and that the forces of Gilead really can’t keep it under control. And now we go, we leave our central universe around the greater Boston area and boom, we’re in a completely different environment. In season four, we have no home base.”

Fight on June and Handmaids👊🏻👊🏻 — SF Native Girl (@t11232016) February 26, 2021

Premiering on streaming platform Hulu, Australian fans can sign up for a free month’s trial to binge the series once it drops. The Handmaid’s Tale will also be available on SBS and SBS On Demand, although it is unclear yet whether SBS will be premiering the new season at the same time or if fans will have to wait out an exclusivity deal.