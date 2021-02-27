‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ and 4 more games are free on PlayStation Plus this March

March is here and so are we – with the latest list of all the free PlayStation Plus games available to subscribers this month.

With new games constantly being announced for the PS5, there is so much abuzz over the latest PlayStation releases that it’s easy to forget about the classics. But hey, the PlayStation Plus monthly free games list reconnects you with older releases that may have slipped past your radar… or were sadly out of budget to purchase before.

The following games will be available for free to all PlayStation Plus members from March 2nd until April 5th, 2021. So without further ado, let’s dive into what’s good (in alphabetical order).

Destruction AllStars

For the second month in a row, launch straight into the racecourse with Destruction AllStars. This is a hot new release on the PS5, but it’s been free ever since its February launch.

Players are able to experiment and master the unique skills of 16 superstar competitors while speeding and crashing their way to the finish line. Vehicle accidents are the norm here as the main goal is emerge victorious after rendering your opponents car-less. But beware of each character’s special attributes, as it’s also possible to win the race on foot.

Alternatively, you could simply sit back, relax, and enjoy some slick rides while cruising through the courses over four game modes. If you can quench the need for speed, that is.

Destruction AllStars is free now via PlayStation Plus, but only available on the PS5.

Farpoint

Farpoint is a first-person survival shooter situated on a hostile alien planet, where the mission is to rescue two scientists while trying to keep yourself alive. Gameplay is optimised for the PlayStation VR Aim controller, so players can live out an almost entirely authentic space survival experience.

There are both single player and online co-op options available, depending on whether you want to share the otherworldly experience or not. For those looking to escape reality, Farpoint has been highly commended for its immersive and intuitive action scenes.

You can grab Farpoint for free on your PlayStation VR device, courtesy of PlayStation Plus.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

No one really thought that a Final Fantasy game would ever be free, but here we are. Those familiar with the Final Fantasy series will be aware of just how complex the storytelling can get, with plot twists and time leaps occurring around most corners.

Yet, Final Fantasy VII Remake stays true to its RPG roots. It also has some pretty fantastical new elements added.

Download your copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus. However, take note that this is only free for the PS4 version, as it’s regrettably not eligible for a PS5 digital upgrade.

Macquette

While most games these days incorporate puzzle-solving into their gameplay, Macquette takes this to the next level by creating an entire world that is ready to be unlocked – if you solve the puzzles. You play alone in this space, but that’s where the fun begins. Players can manipulate anything and everything around them to solve the conundrums the game throws at you.

And the coolest part? For every correct answer to the puzzles, you get to see the changes reflected back. It kind of makes you feel like you’re a god… or just in a weird dream.

Perks for this version include the ability to call upon the PS5 Game Help feature as a helpline when navigating through Macquette’s tougher challenges.

Jumpstart your journey today by getting Macquette on PlayStation Plus for the PS4 or PS5.

Remnant: From the Ashes

We had a first-person shooter this lineup, so PlayStation Plus is offering a third-person version for balance. In Remnant: From the Ashes you act as one of the last remnants of humanity trying to retake the world from a nasty horde of monstrous, inter-dimensional invaders. So basically, aliens again.

However, it’s aliens with a Dark Souls twist. For one the art style is similar, and the enemy creatures look like they spawned straight from hell. What’s more, given that the game is produced by Gunfire games, it comes as no surprise to know that the combat in Remnant is absolute fire.