“You’re the reason that I’m okay”, Billie Eilish tells fans in new documentary

Billie Eilish has released a brand new documentary showcasing her rise to fame, titled The World’s a Little Blurry.

Being a teenager can be difficult. It’s a time of self-discovery, a time to make mistakes, and a time to grow from them. Being a teenager on the world stage is even harder – just ask Grammy award-winner Billie Eilish. The singer has just released a documentary all about growing up in the spotlight, and it has just dropped in Australia.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, the title of the film comes from a line in one of her songs Ilomilo, where Eilish sings, “the world’s a little blurry, but maybe it’s my eyes”.

The documentary follows Eilish and her brother, co-writer, producer, and also Grammy winner, Finneas O’Connell. The pair, who are extremely close, recorded Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go in her childhood bedroom. Following the release of said album, the documentary highlights Billie’s extreme rise to fame.

The documentary is created from home footage and candid moments, as well as behind-the-scenes footage. The documentary is completely raw, with most of the footage being recorded by her family, or Billie herself. She candidly shows her struggles with anxiety and self-doubt. Opening up to her fans is just one of the many reasons why Eilish has connected to so many people out there.

Billie Eilish was just 13 when she recorded one of her most iconic songs, Ocean Eyes, and 14 when she released it. When uploading the song to SoundCloud, she only intended for one person to listen to it. Little did she know that seven years later, the song would have over 710 million streams on Spotify.

Eilish’s fans are like no other. The singer has a personal connection with them, not counting them so much as fans, but more like friends that she can share not only her successes with but also her struggles. “You’re the reason that I’m okay”, she tells a packed concert of screaming fans during a scene in the documentary.

Her live shows are unique, crazy, and everything you would suspect from the singer and more. Late last year, Eilish released a live stream of one of her shows, a virtual concert for everyone in lockdown in their loungerooms. The show was recorded in 2019 from Atlanta’s Music Midtown and gives the world the full experience of what a Billie Eilish show looks like.

Cameos from pop-star Justin Bieber are included in the documentary. A huge role model and now close friend, Bieber has helped Billie navigate through the pandemonium of fame. Eilish, who has always been open about her love and obsession with Bieber, admits in the documentary that she was convinced that she would marry Bieber.

“I would literally kill my dog if he asked me to”, she jokes in one scene.

justin bieber’s text to billie eilish is so precious ..my heart 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zOxIPLGkSb — bay ❻ (@bizzlebaddi) February 26, 2021

The World’s A Little Blurry is in select Australian cinemas for the next few weeks or can be streamed on Apple TV+.