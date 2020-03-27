Cedarsmoke deliver indie-rock gold on ‘Everything Is The Worst’

Earlier this year, when we first stumbled across Cedarsmoke, we were immediately on board with their rich, story-driven indie-rock sounds. The band craft melodic and lyrical sonic gems that simultaneously layered and direct; they’re grounded in a poetic honesty, but flaunt a unique kind of song-craftsmanship.

With the release of their new EP Everything Is The Worst, the band continue to establish their penchant for creating immersive slices of auditory brilliance. If you’re not already familiar with this group, now is the perfect time for you to change that.

On their new EP Everything Is The Worst, Brisbane-based band Cedarsmoke deliver a deeply infectious collection of witty indie-rock classics.

All throughout the new EP, Cedarsmoke blend elements of indie-rock, pop-punk, and folk, delivering something uniquely their own. With verbose lyrical delivery and full, textured instrumental arrangements, Everything Is The Worst is brimming with a special kind of musical charm.

EP opener Pure Heroin travels through a series of characters and places, captivating you with each unfolding scene. Lyrics aside, this first track sees the band immediately showcase their knack for pulling together deeply addictive melodic hooks.

Keep Passing Open Windows continues this trend. With bright synth lines intertwined through epic choruses, you’ll be pulled into the band’s sprawling sonic universe.

By the time the EP’s slow-burning closer Feel Bad Hit Of The Summer reaches its final moments, you too will be completely on board with the band’s infectious blend of sounds.

This EP is the latest in a string of consistently strong releases from Cedarsmoke, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, however, do yourself a favour and listen to Everything Is The Worst above.