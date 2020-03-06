Check out the full list of releases for Record Store Day 2020

The full list for Record Store Day has finally been released, and it’s a treasure-trove of amazing releases! Record Store Day 2020 takes place on April 18, and every continent (apart from Antarctica) is participating in the madness.

Big names including David Bowie, Paul McCartney, The Cure, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and even Destiny’s Child are set to release material on the day.

Teen pop star Billie Eilish will be releasing acoustic pieces from her set at Third Man Records, Nashville. Live At Third Man Records will be available on vinyl as a Record Store Day exclusive.

David Bowie’s ChangesNowBowie is also on the way, on LP and CD as Record Store Day exclusives. I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) will also be available on 2xLP and CD.

Singer Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom EP will be available on vinyl for the very first time, as another Record Store Day exclusive. Meanwhile Destiny Child’s iconic Say My Name is also in the works and will be released on a brand new picture disk, as well as releases from artists like The Cure and Badflower.

Some more outstanding releases include My Chemical Romance‘s live album, Life on the Murder Scene and a 9xLP box set of music from the Notorious B.I.G.

Paul McCartney is also featured amongst the RSD list with a brand new pressing of his self titled solo album, McCartney in honour of its 50th anniversary. Tyler, the Creator is also getting a first-time vinyl release of Cherry Bomb, including the instrumental version.

Check out the full list on the Record Store Day website here.

