Four early 2000s Prince albums set to be released on vinyl

Yesterday, the Prince Estate revealed a new round of reissues, this time some of the early 2000s albums, along with a live concert.

The albums will be those released in 2001 and 2000, including The Rainbow Children, One Nite Alone…, One Nite Alone…Live!, and One Nite Alone…The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over!

Heads up Prince fans: a host of new vinyl re-issues have just been announced, including the very first pressings of two early 2000s albums.

This will be the first time that Prince‘s 2001 album, The Rainbow Children, and 2002 album, One Nite Alone, will be issued on vinyl. Two live albums, the four-disc, One Nite Alone … Live!, and the double-LP One Nite Alone … The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over!, will get an official re-release. The Rainbow Children will be pressed on 150-gram clear vinyl, whilst the One Nite Alone series will be on purple.

If you want to get the whole lot, Up All Nite with Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection, is a 4 CD/1 DVD package which combines the live album and aftershow, plus an out-of-print film, Prince Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas.

The reissues will be out on April 17. Head here for more information.

Yesterday, the Prince Estate shared a performance of Pop Life from the 2002 Aladdin show, check it out below.

Hear 20-year-old Prince sing I Feel For You in this previously unheard acoustic demo.