Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone have released another song together

Odd couple, Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone, have released their second song as a collaborative duo.

The song, titled It’s A Raid, follows their first effort, Take What You Want. Both songs appear on Osbourne’s solo album, Ordinary Man, which is out today (February 21st).

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone have released their second collaborative song. It’s A Raid is based off events that are, frankly, insane.

Take What You Want also appears on Malone’s 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. It was originally intended to exclusively remain there, but will now make a shared appearance on Osbourne’s album as well.

It’s A Raid features an autobiographical backstory perfectly befitting of Osbourne’s public persona. Osbourne told SiriusSM that the song is inspired by an actual police raid that occurred during Black Sabbath’s making of Vol. 4.

During a recording session in a house in Bel Air, Osbourne accidentally sounded the house’s alarm, attracting a swarm of police.

This all sounds fine, except for the piles of illicit drugs scattered throughout the place. With time running out, Osbourne, channelling all the quick thinking of Mensa’s finest, proceeded to consume as much as possible until the police left.

“I’ve got coke coming out of my f**king ears! I didn’t sleep for four days after that.”

It’s satisfying that the pairing of Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone are backed by adequately insane source material.

In addition to Malone and other guests, Ordinary Man features a backing band of Guns & Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.

You can check out It’s A Raid below.