Ozzy Osbourne has become an unlikely representative for the latest Peta campaign against animal cruelty.

In a confronting new ad, Osbourne is pictured making a stand against cat declawing, raising awareness about the brutality of the procedure.

The ad features Osbourne with bloody, amputated fingers, along with the words: “Never declaw a cat. It’s an amputation. Not a manicure.”

“Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong,” Osbourne described in a statement via PETA. “If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post — don’t mutilate them for life.”

As a press release from PETA explained, “When cats are declawed, their claws and part of their toes are amputated. Veterinarians equate declawing with cutting off the last bone in a human’s finger, often causing nerve damage, infection, and immense pain.”

You can check out the Peta poster below.

Osbourne himself has a history of some grizzly encounters with animals, allegedly biting the heads off a few doves after signing his first record deal, and *accidentally* biting the head off a bat whilst playing on stage (Osbourne had to be treated for rabies following the show).

He also apparently once snorted ants off pavement during a dare, after which they crawled out of his mouth.

Yet it seems Osbourne has done some growing up since those unruly days of animal beheading. We know nowadays he is a fan of animals, having recently made a playlist for his dog, Rocky, which very sweetly features the likes of Diamond Dogs by David Bowie and Hound Dog by Elvis Presley.

In other news, Osbourne recently revealed that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, having been diagnosed with the condition last year. The singer was forced to cancel all of his 2019 tour dates but is scheduled to return to touring this May in North America, health permitting.

Osbourne will also release his first solo album in ten years, Ordinary Man, on the 21st of February. Check out the latest single, Straight to Hell, below.