Gorillaz live up to rumours, drop raucous new track, ‘Momentary Bliss’

Turns out the rumours were true – Gorillaz officially have new music out. This morning the band dropped a boisterous new track called Momentary Bliss featuring rapper slowthai and UK punk duo Slaves, along with a behind-the-scenes style video.

Earlier this week the band dropped a teaser video for a mysterious new project titled Song Machine, leaving the world guessing as to what was coming.

Gorillaz have released Momentary Bliss, the first episode of their mysterious new project – with a promise there’s more on the way.

Now it seems that Momentary Bliss is the first instalment of the project. The song was produced by frontman Damon Albarn along with Remi Kabaka Jr aka the Gorillaz’ virtual drummer, Russel.

Featuring charged verses from slowthai and Slaves, Albarn’s vocals also play a major part in the track. The song has been paired with an unconventional video which gives an intimate view into the making of the song, showing footage from the recording process.

“World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” said Russel in a statement.

“We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow.”

At the end of the video there is a teaser for the next episode, along with the words “Up next on Song Machine…” and five seconds of music which seem to hint at what’s in store for episode two.

Whilst the band are keeping details of the project close to their chest, they have promised they will be working with an “ever-evolving roster.”

Each episode of Song Machine will also be accompanied by Machine Bitez clips, “bitesized conversations between cartoon band members and real life collaborators,” which offer a little more insight into the music. So far they have released three Machine Bitez, which you can view here.