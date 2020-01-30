LISTEN: Misty Lanes – ‘Charmer’

Before they support Japanese lords of psych Kikagaku Moyo at The Paddo RSL in March, Sydney’s own masters of garage grooves Misty Lanes have dropped a new single Charmer; a bright slice of 60s psych-pop goodness.

Check out the new tune below:

Catch the band live at the following dates:

Friday 7th February – Vic on the Park Hotel, Sydney w/ Doctor Goddard (Charmer single launch)

Thursday 27th February – The Lansdowne, Sydney (supporting The Laurels)

Tuesday 3rd March – Paddo RSL, Sydney (supporting Kikagaku Moyo) – SOLD OUT