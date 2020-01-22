Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Rock singer and TV personality Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with stage 2 of Parkinson’s disease. Osbourne confirmed the diagnosis on the American morning show, Good Morning America.

He’s hoping his fans will hang on for him, and he definitely doesn’t have to ask twice.

Rockstar Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and tells his fans to “hang on” for him.

The Black Sabbath singer reveals he discovered he had the disease after a bad fall on New Year’s Eve, 2018. He mentioned that he had surgery on his neck which caused some early symptoms.

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s the problem.”

His wife, Sharon Osbourne said, “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s,” she said. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

He states that he feels symptoms in different areas of the entire body. He specifically mentions a coldness in his legs and arms.

“I’m on a host of medications, mainly for the surgery. I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold.

“I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Osbourne and his wife will travel to receive the best possible treatments and he pleads for fans to stay with him.

“I feel better now that I’ve owned up to the fact that I have Parkinson’s. I just hope they (the fans) hang on and are there for me because I need them.”

Ozzy Osbourne hopes to tour again. He mentions a longing to contribute and be active in his music career again, comparing the feeling to a drug. We’re thinking that his fans are feeling the same kind of thing.

We’re hoping for the best for Ozzy and his family and can’t wait to see him thriving on stage again!