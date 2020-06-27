For the first time in 27 years, PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid of Me’ is coming to vinyl

Massive news for PJ Harvey fans! In tow with a collection of at-home demos from 1991 and 1992, the songwriter’s 1993 album Rid Of Me will be pressed to vinyl for the first time in 27 years.

The release comes as part of a year-long reissue campaign lead by UMC/Island and Beggars, flipping the singer’s entire catalogue over onto vinyl.

For the first time in 27 years, PJ Harvey’s Rid Of Me will be issued onto vinyl in a campaign to “celebrate every aspect of [her] recording career.”

Released a year after her acclaimed debut Dry, Rid of Me has long been heralded for its exploration of gender archetypes, blues rhythms, and arsenal of deeply rich allusions. Characterised through her startling performance on the Tonight Show, Harvey spends the record’s 48-minute span alienating her audience as a means to completely cast her creative vision.

In a statement about the release, UMC/Island and Beggars note that they are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.”

The labels continue to celebrate their relationship with the songwriter: “these two releases made for an astonishing major label debut on Island Records in 1993, a body of work which has lost none of its urgent potency.”

“This period also firmly established Harvey’s creative relationship with photographer and director Maria Mochnacz who shot the artwork for both records and also directed the videos for ’50ft Queenie’ and ‘Man-Size’.”

The Rid Of Me reissue will be released on August 21st. You can preorder here.