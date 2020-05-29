PJ Harvey to release entire back catalogue on vinyl over next 12 months

PJ Harvey has long been celebrated as one of the most unconventional female figures in rock, creating an expansive career that transcends the boundaries of sound, evolving into visual and conceptual aesthetics.

Now, it has been announced that over the next twelve months, the entire back catalogue of the talented rock songstress will be reissued on vinyl.

PJ Harvey’s entire back catalogue is set to be reissued on vinyl as part of an exciting new archival campaign from UMe/Island and Beggars.

Of course, to kick things off will be a vinyl reissue of PJ Harvey’s 1992 debut Dry, an incandescent and lavish portrayal of an array of dark and introspective themes. The vinyl version will be released on July 24, marking twenty years since the album was last in print. July 24 will also see the release of an eleven-track accompanying album, which includes all the demos from Dry, as a first-time standalone release in digital CD and vinyl form. The records will be released with never-seen-before photos and art too.

In the coming months, Harvey’s other eight solo albums will all each receive their own vinyl reissue, and so too will a pair of her stunning collaborative efforts with John Parish.

Harvey’s last album of entirely new material was released in 2016 with The Hope Six Demolition Project which blends politics with journalism and rock.

Most recently, however, PJ contributed a beautiful cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Red Right Hand for the latest season of the hugely popular Peaky Blinders series. She also recently wrote six new songs for the UK mini-series The Virtues.

PJ Harvey ascended to create a vast array of fanatically intense recordings which certainly set a new bar for women in the crazed rock and roll world. You can pre-order her upcoming reissues here.