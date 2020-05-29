Shoma is a force to be reckoned with on ‘Better Strangers’

There’s something immediately enrapturing about the music of Shoma. Over the past couple of years, the producer/musician has crafted a sound that feels equal parts energised and dark; it’s rooted in gloomy, dystopic soundscapes, but is driven by bursts of imagination and inventiveness.

With the release of his new single Better Strangers, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting immersive and brooding sonic gems. If you’re not already across this artist, now’s the perfect time for you to change that.

On his new single Better Strangers, Shoma delivers a hard-hitting, unapologetic, and genre-bending slice of sonic madness.

Throughout the new single, Shoma blends elements of pop, rock, metal, and electronica, delivering a sound that is truly his own. With pulsating rhythms, crunching guitars, and soaring vocal melodies, this tune will slap you across the face then get stuck in your head.

Over the course of its four-minute run-time, the track navigates myriad sonic territories — one moment you’ll be subject to a vicious assault of vitriolic synth stabs, and the next you’ll be locked into a guitar-focused groove. It’s a really interesting duality seldom found in modern music; a balance seldom pulled off.

This is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Shoma, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.