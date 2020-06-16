Check out the killer lineup for The Drive-In, Melbourne’s new concert venue

Victoria has scored itself its first drive-in live concert venue, aptly named The Drive-In. Created by Untitled Group, the event aims to reinvigorate Victoria’s live music industry following the far-reaching impacts of coronavirus.

The first round of programming includes 12 large scale concert events, with each week featuring some of the country’s hottest bands, as well as a movie and comedy program to follow. The lineup for the first three weeks has now dropped, and it’s nothing short of tantalising.

What better way to celebrate the return of new music than a one-of-a-kind drive-in concert venue? Melbourne punters are in for a treat.

Over three nights of entertainment each weekend, starting on July 10, The Drive-In will see the likes of Aussie legends Ball Park Music, Baker Boy, Client Liason, Alex Lahey, Boo Seeka, Lime Cordiale, and many more.

Located at Flemington Racecourse, The Drive-In will feature large viewing screens and parking grids, with the site accessible to all people of all levels of ability. Complimentary tickets are also being allocated to the Dylan Alcott Foundation for people with disabilities.

The Drive-In is curated alongside Beyond The Valley, Ability Fest, Grapevine Gathering, Wildlands, and more.

Check out the full lineup and poster below, and head to the website to register for tickets.

The Drive-In Lineup

Friday, July 10: Client Liaison, Owl Eyes

Saturday, July 11: Alex Lahey, Alice Skye

Sunday, July 12: Winston Surfshirt, Mwanje

Thursday, July 16: Boo Seeka, Creature Fear

Friday, July 17: Running Touch, Set Mo

Saturday, July 18: Lime Cordiale, Micra

Friday, July 24: Ball Park Music , Big Words

Saturday, July 25: Northeast Party House, London Topaz

Sunday, July 26: Baker Boy, Close Counters