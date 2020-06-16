 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

LISTEN: Roy Ayers ft. Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad – ‘Synchronize Vibration’

Roy Ayers, the jazz-funk legend, has released a calm new tune, Synchronize Vibration, in collaboration with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad. The single comes just ahead of Ayers’ first album in nine years, which is set for release this Friday (June 15). Check it out below.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

June 16, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag