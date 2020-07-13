Check out the teaser for the highly anticipated ’30 Rock’ reunion this week

If you’ve finished all of your favourite tv shows after binging them through isolation, luckily for you, the iconic satirical sitcom 30 rock is soon to grace our screens again with an exciting new reunion special.

On July 16, 30 Rock cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will revive their notorious roles for a 60-minute newly scripted special.

Tina Fey’s much-loved satirical comedy 30 Rock is set to make a highly anticipated comeback on July 16 for one night only.

Created by Tina Fey, 30 Rock originally aired in October of 2006. After 138 episodes and a seven-season run, the popular show ended seven years later in January 2013. The reunion was originally organised by NBC for the industry’s annual Upfront presentation, however, the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the reunion will instead air on NBC on July 16 as an hour-long, commercial-free special.

The following day the show is set to be rebroadcast on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, and CNBC, as well as NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock. For those who are outside of America, the reunion will also be aired live on Hulu.

30 Rock is having a reunion episode I feel like this is what I’ve been waiting for my whole life — Hannah Carande (@HannahCarande) July 11, 2020

The critically acclaimed sitcom has been the winning recipient of multiple awards from the show’s air in 2006 to its end in 2013, including Directors Guild of America Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and Golden Globe Producers Guild.

If you’re as excited about the 30 rock reunion gimme high five! #30Rockreunion #nbc #tinafey#july16 pic.twitter.com/D4qfO89qkW — TraveldivaGGNYC (@Traveldivaggnyc) July 12, 2020

Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated reunion below and be sure to tune in to the NBC or Hulu on Thursday, July 16 at 8 pm Eastern Time.