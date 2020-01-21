China vows to ban plastic bags in major cities by the end of the year

It has never been more critical for the world to make big changes for the greater good of our environment. And now, China has made a big step towards environmental sustainability.

China is aiming to reduce the use of single-use plastic by significantly reducing the use of plastic bags, single-use plastic plates, cutlery, and straws.

This big change is set to be in motion by the end of 2020, showing just how serious China is about making positive changes for the environment.

On Sunday night, the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission published a Q&A which discussed the possible solutions for plastic pollution. It was then revealed that China is planning to ban non-degradable plastic bags in all major cities by the end of this year, and all cities and towns by 2022. The only exception to the new policy will be markets that sell fresh products, who will be exempt until 2025.

China produces about 60 million tons of plastic waste every year, making it the largest plastic polluter in the world. In short this is a much needed change for the environmental sustainability of the country, not to mention the planet.

The Chinese government is hoping to develop an environmentally conscious approach to plastic and plastic pollution. Here’s to hoping that these gradual changes gain momentum and cause ripples around the world.