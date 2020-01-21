Listen to three brand new, unheard demos from the Pixies

Aussie fans are getting excited ahead of our favourite alt-rockers, Pixies, coming Down Under for a number of shows. Ahead of those dates, the band have just released some new music.

After dropping their seventh album Beneath The Eyrie last September, the Pixies have released a collection of demos recorded before the album. Each track was written by bandleader Charles ‘Black Francis’ Thompson, none of them making it to Beneath The Eyrie under those names.

Pixies have released Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1, featuring three tracks titled The Good Works Of Cyrus, Please Don’t Go and Chapel Hill.

2020 is set to be a massive year for Pixies. Not only will they be playing shows in Australia, Europe and Asia, but they will be embarking on a massive tour with grunge heavyweights Pearl Jam across America and in the UK ahead of their 2020 album release.

Sonically, the Pixies are credited as a massive influence on the development of the alternative rock genre, creating a distinctive sound which typically feature hushed, restrained verses, and explosive, wailing choruses.

If you want to catch Pixies on their Aussie tour, you can find more information here. Otherwise, be sure to check out Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1 below.