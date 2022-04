Chris Bailey, lead singer of the legendary Aussie punk band The Saints passed away at age 65.

The band announced the death of Chris Bailey this morning on social media.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th, 2022,”

“Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.” The statement read.

At this stage, the singer’s cause of death is unknown.

More to come.