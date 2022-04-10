Happy’s Zen Horoscope (10th April – 16th April): Mercury enters Taurus

Mercury enters Taurus this week, which makes it the perfect transit for purposeful and thoughtful planning.

Keep communications pragmatic, and you can’t go wrong.

Weeks end, with the full moon in Libra territory, you may feel drawn to finding ways to be together with the people who support you most.

Pisces

It’s okay to keep things on the down-low this week, especially if you are going through any kind of transition, potentially leaving behind any beliefs or habits that no longer serve you. Embrace a little quiet time, to work out what you want this new emerging chapter to look like.

Aries

Some plans may be well and truly underway, so now feels to be the perfect time to consider adding or expanding on your current strategy to really maximize its potential. Know that everything is progressing steadily as expected, thanks to your solid prep and your ongoing motivation.

Taurus

Sometimes life’s challenges can feel a little overwhelming, maybe it makes you question things, why me, why now? If you are calling out to the Universe to give you a break, and are struggling to see the higher purpose in all of this, take a deep breath, it will be clear to you before you know it. You will find out the whys, and come to realize that the Universe sends a blessing, not a curse. Take a hot bath, relax and ponder that.

Gemini

Sometimes you have to hit the pause button before you can take the next step unless you want the Universe to do it for you. And if you choose the latter, it may not be pretty, so give yourself a moment and take 5. Because what got you here won’t get you there, so to speak, so give yourself some space to give yourself the opportunity to look at things with a different perceptive. It will be worth it.

Cancer

Sometimes you need more yin, sometimes you need more yang, and today, yin is calling your name, so heed the call, and create some beauty in your life. Do things that make you feel beautiful. Discover different ways to express yourself creatively, because this just may be the perfect time to start something new that allows you to access this part of yourself. If you aren’t feeling the creative pull, then at the very least go out and have a delicious dinner somewhere super nice with your fav person.

Leo

Work, work, work, baby, skill development is calling. Especially if you have recently changed your job, you are probably finding that you are having to apply some major determination and concentration to master what it is that you are learning. You have what it takes, you only just need to keep going. Your perseverance will see you through.

Virgo

You’ve done a lot lately Virgo, and you’ve done great with it. Sometimes it’s nice to know that you have done well, so take this as a nice big tap on the back from the universe, for all of your hard work, you’ve earned it. You aren’t at the finish line yet though, there will be more to do, so take a moment out to enjoy yourself for a little before you get back to it. Know that you have alot of unwavering support from the people in your life, to keep you going. Lucky you.

Libra

A potentially disorientating week ahead. You may even find that you are questioning what is real, and what is not, what you can rely upon and what you can’t. Expect some confusion, this is natural. It’s often only with time, that you can see the benefits of change. So may as well enjoy the not knowing factor while its here, after all, it’s not always like this.

Scorpio

The mantra of the day is to feel the fear and do it anyway. If you are feeling a little burnt out or stressed, take this as encouragement for you to dig deep into yourself and find the power reserves. You have got what it takes to see any situation through, because who are you if not loyal and supportive, and always willing to step up and be present when others are in need. The universe thanks you Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Decisions, decisions, sometimes weighing up options only serves to make things harder. Sometimes maybe you just don’t have all of the information you need. So give yourself some time, and some space to get a feel for what you might be missing. More research, wouldn’t hurt.

Capricorn

Greenlight means go Capricorn. You have started something pretty good, and with your work ethic and determination, you will see it through to the end, because well, that’s just the sea-goat way. Mapping things out is strongly encouraged, create some detailed plans and get them underway. Keep your eyes open for any opportunities to help you along the way.

Aquarius

Doesn’t hurt to rethink an idea. Do give it some extra space, so that you can explore how to best express and bring it out into the physical world. Use this time to seek greater clarity, especially if you are unsure if it will bring the results you really desire. Mostly just give yourself time and space to meditate and clear your mind so you can move forward in the most effective way.