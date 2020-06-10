Classic platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World will be reborn in 2021

The ’80s was the decade that 2D platformers came into their own. While the Nintendo Entertainment System had Super Mario Bros., the Sega Master System had Alex Kidd in Miracle World, finding massive popularity worldwide, as it was built into the console itself.

Since its release in 1986, it received rave reviews and has long been a fan favourite. The time, therefore, is definitely right for a remake. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is being developed by Merge Games and Jankenteam and is headed for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC next year.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the classic platformer for the Sega Master System, is making a long-awaited comeback in 2021, 35 years after its first release.

Alex Kidd was all about the power of the fist. Knocking out Janken’s henchmen was one thing, but the game took on another dimension when you used the outsized fist to punch new pathways through levels and solve puzzles.

The features that made it a classic in the first place are back for the remake. Understandably, the look of Alex and the various environments have been updated, alongside new levels, new modes and alternative boss fights.

But the purists needn’t worry—you can switch to retro mode and relive the game in all its 8-bit glory.

Head over to Merge Games for all the details.