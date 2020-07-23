Clay J Gladstone unleashes wild new single, ‘Overrated’

We’ve been fans of Clay J Gladstone for a while now. Last month, when we first stumbled across his track, Holly, we were immediately on board with his brutal and melodic brand of music. The Blue Mountains-based artist creates music that teeters on the edge of insanity; it feels like it could fall apart at any moment. The result is something really quite captivating.

Now, Gladstone has released a new single, Overrated. Here, he continues to build upon this sound; one that feels equal parts manic and well-thought-out.

Clay J Gladstone is back with another searing new single, Overrated, once again blurring the lines between sonic insanity and brilliance.

Overrated begins with faded vocals and lo-fi guitars; as if it’s being played in another room. This element of sonic restrain doesn’t last long, however, as Gladstone quickly explodes into his signature blend of garage-punk and pop. From here, Overrated is driven by thunderous rhythms and infectious hooks.

Much like his previous material, this new single achieves a lot in a short space of time. In fact, Clay J Gladstone is yet to release a single that runs for over three minutes, but he really doesn’t need to. Every song in discography feels deeply satisfying; they hit hard in all the right places, and show reserve in all the right places.

Overrated is no exception. This punchy new track is yet another strong release from Gladstone, and we can’t wait to hear what he delivers next.

If you’re itching to hear some more tunes from Clay J Gladstone, he’ll probably be playing some as part of his Moshpit TV set on August 6th. Grab more info on that here.