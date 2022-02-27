Confirmed ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ & ‘Pokémon Violet’ Pokedex (so far!)

Here is the complete Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Pokedex that we can tell from the Nintendo Direct trailer so far!

The Pokémon franchise that is beloved by pretty much the entire human population made a huge announcement last night as part of the February Nintendo Direct.

We’ve had a look over the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet announcement trailer and created a list of every Pokémon seen as well as the Pokémon you can expect to see in the game when it releases in late 2022.

The confirmed Pokedex so far is:

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Seviper

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Petilil

Lilligant

Bounsweet

Psyduck

Golduck

Meowth

Persian

Perrseker

Combee

Vespiquen

Drifloon

Drifblim

Stonjourner

Wingull

Pelliper

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Swablu

Altaria

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezon

Riolu

Lucario

Dratini (fountain)

Dragonair

Dragonite

With this only being the first of many reveals as we approach launch, what other Pokémon do you want to see in the new title? Let us know!