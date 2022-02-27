Confirmed ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ & ‘Pokémon Violet’ Pokedex (so far!)

Here is the complete Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Pokedex that we can tell from the Nintendo Direct trailer so far!
The Pokémon franchise that is beloved by pretty much the entire human population made a huge announcement last night as part of the February Nintendo Direct.
We’ve had a look over the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet announcement trailer and created a list of every Pokémon seen as well as the Pokémon you can expect to see in the game when it releases in late 2022.
The confirmed Pokedex so far is:
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Seviper
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Bounsweet
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Meowth
- Persian
- Perrseker
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Stonjourner
- Wingull
- Pelliper
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezon
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Dratini (fountain)
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
With this only being the first of many reveals as we approach launch, what other Pokémon do you want to see in the new title? Let us know!