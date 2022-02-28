LISTEN: Gang of Youths – ‘angel in realtime’

Sydney’s indie rock icons, Gang of Youths, have released their stunning, long-awaited third album, angel in realtime.

Five years on from the drop of their magnificent 2017 record, Go Farther in Lightness, Sydney-hailing indie rock legends Gang of Youths are back with a highly-anticipated and strikingly-emotional 13-track studio album, angel in realtime.

“The album is about the life and legacy of Dave’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God,” the band explained in a statement. “And also the Angel, Islington.”

Gang of Youths’ frontman, David Le’aupepe, also added, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself…he deserved it.”

The five-piece band comprises lead singer and principal songwriter David Le’aupepe, bassist Max Dunn, lead guitarist Joji Malani, keyboardist/guitarist Jung Kim, and drummer Donnie Borzestowski.

After spending the last few years in London, we’re absolutely stoked to say that Gang of Youths are returning to Aussie shores for their biggest-ever national tour, commencing in July.

After kicking things off in Perth, the group will head over to Adelaide, before making their way to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Next, the boys will take over Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, and then conclude the first leg of their Aussie tour in Hobart. After that, they’ll be jetting off to do a couple of shows in New Zealand, before making their way back home for a final Aussie show in Brisbane.

Listen to the full album below

Gang of Youths tour dates

July 30 – RAC Centre, Perth

Aug 3 – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Aug 6 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Aug 12 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Aug 14 – TBA, Hobart

Aug 16 – Hunter Lodge, Wellington

Aug 17 – Powerstation, Auckland

Aug 20 – TBA, Brisbane

Tickets to see Gang of Youths live are available here.