Conquer audio for film and TV with this screen sound masterclass from AFTRS

While learning screen sound production skills from home has become more available than ever, it is impossible to ignore the fact that gaining some proper qualifications creates industry-leading skills.

The Australian Film, Television, and Radio School (AFTRS) is one of the best places to be if you dream about a career within the screen audio industry, and their Master of Arts Screen: Sound course is an incredible opportunity to gain a diverse skillset and prepares yourself for a huge range of professions.

Interested in the world of screen sound? AFTRS prepares students for the next stage of their career as highly capable and skilled practitioners.

Screen sound technology is an ever-evolving world and industry, and as such, AFTRS has created a course that not only helps you compete in today’s competitive sphere, but prepares you for the rapid changes that you will witness in the future.

As a student you will master remarkable new abilities and gain incredible experience in production recording, mixing, sound design and editing, and more. Not to mention you will be learning alongside like-minded individuals and exceptional talents, helping you to create contacts and connections for future projects and sound creations, as well as lasting friendships with people who share your passion.

The final year of the degree will see you bring your passions to life with a major project in which you can use the school’s incredible production facilities to your heart’s content.

By now, you are probably wondering how you can get into this course. If you are interested in studying or have some questions, AFTRS invites you to their Virtual Postgraduate Information Week on from July 6-11, where you can learn all about the Master of Arts Screen: Sound and the incredible opportunities it provides.

Head to the AFTRS website for more information and start planning a ground-breaking career in the world of screen sound.