Car Crashes into Billy Corgan’s Tea Shop—Again

Highland Park’s unluckiest café faces second vehicular assault in six months.

For the second time in six months, a rogue vehicle has plowed into Madame Zuzu’s, the whimsical Highland Park tea shop owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Tuesday’s crash left the café’s brick facade bruised but, thankfully, spared patrons and staff from harm—unlike last October’s chaotic collision involving a Mini Cooper that injured Corgan’s mother-in-law.

Corgan took to X (formerly Twitter) with a wry reflection—literally—snapping a selfie in the shop’s window with the caption, “Can you believe someone drove into the front of Madame Zuzu’s AGAIN?”

His wife, Chloe Mendel Corgan, called it an “honest accident,” while the shop’s Instagram assured fans the damage was minor.

Thankfully no one was injured pic.twitter.com/DPmOdmqjgy — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) April 29, 2025

The tea haven, known for its vegan bites and eclectic vibe, seems cursed by calamity—or just terrible luck with drivers.

Meanwhile, Corgan juggles café chaos with a solo tour celebrating Mellon Collie’s 30th anniversary and a Mellon Collie-themed Lyric Opera collaboration this fall.