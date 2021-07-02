News

Listen to this cosmic album featuring a ripple in space and time

by Alex Stefanovic

Image: EarthSky

by Alex Stefanovic

This album capturing insane space sounds may be the most intriguing and educational mix to drop in 2021, thanks to an unlikely trio.

An artist, an academic and a scientist walk into a studio…

This unlikely combination from the UK and Australia, have collaborated to bring us a 10 track album featuring all the sounds and wonders of space and beyond!

Image: Nature

We have the sounds of every planet in our solar system, but until recently, a musical culmination of these sounds ceased to exist.

Celestial Incantations is structured as a sequence of events, with its creators inviting us to partake on this journey to “hear our planet…our neighbouring spatial bodies, [and] interstellar space” along with a ripple in space-time that “Einstein doubted we could ever capture.”

 

The first two tracks include Earth’s natural sounds and are a “combination of weather and electromagnetic ‘sounds‘”.

As you progress through your ambient space journey, you will hear “the first terrestrial recordings of Mars” and the oscillations of a comet before venturing beyond our solar system to hear the sounds of two black holes colliding from “1.3 billion years ago!“.

Professor of musicology Kim Cunio, UK artist Diana Scarborough and Dr Nigel Meredith, came together to bring us this incredible project that is equally a testament to human progression and how far technology has come.

Image: Canberra Times

Cunio expressed his joy regarding this collaboration between art and science, “Art can make the meaning of this incredible legwork that scientists do.”

He feels as though Celestial Incantations is a musical representation of art supporting science, demonstrating it’s ability to achieve incredible things for humanity.

Image: Bandcamp

You can listen to the full album for free here.

