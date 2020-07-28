COVID-19 update: How many coronavirus cases are currently in Victoria?

Despite the implementation of increased lockdown restrictions, much to the disappointment of Karens across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria is continuing to skyrocket.

Just yesterday, Victoria recorded 532 new coronavirus cases, the state’s highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

Despite tightened lockdown restrictions, the total number of cases in Victoria is continuing to increase, with the number of confirmed cases now totalling 8,696.

Victoria has undoubtedly been hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic within Australia, with Monday’s increase representing a record high for the nation. There are now 4,542 cases currently active within the state.

Victoria’s total number of coronavirus cases this year now sits at 8,696, with the state continuing as the only jurisdiction in Australia where active cases of COVID-19 outnumber all cases that have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic. Six Victorians have also died with the virus, five of these deaths connected to outbreaks in aged-care facilities.

Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged this as a disturbing trend in the spread of coronavirus within the state, with 683 active cases of COVID-19 linked to outbreaks across 61 aged-care facilities in Victoria and accounting for 15 per cent of the state’s total infections. He also identified that the biggest driver of transmissions is people going to work while sick, urging people to take precautions, and warning that the Government may need “to close entire industries” to slow the spread of the virus.

This seems like a logical next step for the state, given that essential industries, such as meat works and distribution centres, have been directly linked to coronavirus clusters in Victoria.

The outlook for the state appears grim, with many hoping that Victoria has reached its second wave peak.