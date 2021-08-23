Craymo is a golden ray of sunshine rock with latest single ‘Love You More’

Orlando artist Craymo, open the windows and lets the light in with surf-rock single, Love You More, taking you back to a 60’s summer.

Floridan indie artist, Craymo (aka Craig Raymo), has delivered the antidote the world so desperately needs right now.

His latest single, Love You More, is a sunshine rock wave tune that pulls you back to the tides of the things that matter in life.

The track is oozing with retro swirls, a grungy guitar riff, a tune that lingers in the air like sea salt and lyrics that can only be compared to the golden vein of The Beatles.

Craymo dives headfirst into a nostalgically vintage world, delivering a track bound to become a classic.

The inspiration behind the tune bloomed as a dedication to Craymo’s partner of 20 years, John, celebrating their anniversary. “The world needs a little more love, especially now!” Craymo says.

Love You More is a homage to the warm weather and lingering legends; The Beatles, Elvis Presley and The Everly Brothers.

Every inch of the track is saturated with light and colour as Craymo sings: “you said you love me, but I love you more” – a phrase shared between him and his mother.

With Craymo’s scorching harmonies and a chorus that echoes the similar tune of The Rolling Stones’, Sympathy For The Devil, the indie artist is riding sonic waves with ease with no signs of slowing down.

Coming from his 2020 award-winning EP, Love Power, Craymo’s new release beams the same vibrant energy.

The track is currently a semi-finalist for the Adult Album Alternative category in the 2021 Unsigned Only Music Contest.

Love You More is a glistening track that moves beyond genre and time – it’s a classic track that runs on the mind long after it ends.

Ride the wave of Craymo’s latest release below.