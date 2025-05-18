Mission Impossible: Man Charged After Allegedly Scaling Cruise Ship in Bizarre Sydney Stunt

From viral TikTok fame to court dates—this wannabe Tom Cruise took ‘boarding a ship’ a little too literally.

In a bizarre midday stunt, a 29-year-old man was charged after allegedly attempting to board a cruise ship the hard way—by scaling its mooring lines.

The incident unfolded around 3pm on Saturday at Sydney’s Circular Quay, where witnesses spotted the hoodie-clad man, dressed in track pants and sandals, shimmying up the ropes of the docked Carnival Adventure.

Police swiftly arrived on the scene, lowering the lines to detain the suspect before taking him to Day Street Police Station.

He now faces three charges related to unauthorised entry, with the whole ordeal captured in a now-viral TikTok.

The clip has since sparked a wave of hilarious reactions online, with viewers dubbing the failed mission “Mission Impossible, starring Tom Illegally boarding Cruise.”

Others joked, “That’s about how desperately I need a holiday” and “Don’t touch the boat, Nemo.”

The man was granted conditional bail and is set to appear in court on June 11—hopefully with a less adventurous travel plan next time.