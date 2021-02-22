Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk have split after 28 years

In the early hours of this morning, Daft Punk announced an end to their reign. With their heads held high and their fans bleary-eyed, the duo will never be forgotten.

The world of music is currently in mourning after French electronic duo Daft Punk announced their break up. After 28 successful years together, the helmet-wearing pair leave behind an untouchable legacy and a vault of timeless classics.

The band first announced the split by sharing a cryptic video titled Epilogue, a cut from their 2006 film Electroma. Their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier later confirmed the split.

After meeting at a Paris school in 1987, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed a band in 1993. After their first album, released under the moniker Darling, received brutal criticism, the duo fought fire with fire by changing their name to fit a review from Melody Maker: “daft punky trash.”

The way daft punk flipped the sample for one more time is still so crazy to me pic.twitter.com/WIbKWKa1CD — Neh (@NehhLmao) February 22, 2021

RIP to daft punk. You taught me it was okay to be two French robots. — Patrick Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) February 22, 2021

Since then, Bangalter and de Homem-Christo have gone on to win six Grammy Awards and achieve major success with hits One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, and Get Lucky.

