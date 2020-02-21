Dave Brubeck: A Life in Time, Meaty and more – Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the list for this weekend is the definitive biography of jazz legend, Dave Brubeck and witty meditations on life by Samantha Irby, in Meaty.

Author Vivian Gornick writes about the books that shaped her in Unfinished Business, J.M. Coetzee’s work and life are celebrated in A Book of Friends and Agency imagines a dystopian future where Trump didn’t win. Let’s check out the selection.

Dave Brubeck: A Life in Time, Meaty, Unfinished Business, A Book of Friends and Agency are among the finest new reads for this weekend.

Dave Brubeck: A Life in Time by Philip Clark

In 2003, Philip Clark accompanied Dave Brubeck and his band on tour. During their time together, Brubeck shared his life of jazz with Clark, resulting in a book that details Brubeck’s legacy like no other. More details at Hachette.

Meaty by Samantha Irby

New York Times best-selling author Samantha Irby poses important questions in her new collection of essays. Self-evaluation is served up in spades within the pages of Meaty, all delivered with characteristic humour and brutal honesty. Via Faber & Faber.

Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader by Vivian Gornick

Acclaimed author, Vivian Gornick, has compiled nine essays in Unfinished Business. They retrace her steps via the significant literary characters which shaped her life, all of whom shed light on the human condition in one way or another. More at Black Inc.

Book of Friends: In Honour of J.M. Coetzee on his 80th Birthday edited by Dorothy Driver

As a tribute to the Nobel and Booker Prize-winning author, J.M. Coetzee’s friends and contemporaries have come together to create a unique volume of essays, stories, poems and artworks. For more information, visit Text.

Agency by William Gibson

Science-Fiction master, William Gibson unveils a devastating future which takes readers to a dystopian 22nd century London and imagines a world where Hilary Clinton won the presidency. Visit Penguin for more details.