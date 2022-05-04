Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at a gig, attacker identified

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an armed man with a gun at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

On Tuesday night, Dave Chappelle was attached at LA’s Hollywood Bowl.

After storming the stage with a knife and a replica handgun, Chappelle’s attached was removed by security. The attacker was then taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident.

After Chapelle got attacked, Chris Rock came on stage and hit us with possibly the joke of the year “was that Will Smith?” pic.twitter.com/ldWQ3h0eln — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 4, 2022

Seconds after the tackle, Chris Rock jumped on stage to embrace Chappelle and say: “Was that Will Smith?”.

I’m glad to see the show went on and of course, that Rock is still getting a few zingers on the actor who slapped him on live TV.

I’m begging comedians to not do another round of “what if someone attacks me during a show in the basement of a Brooklyn pizza shop like they did my peers, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle” — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) May 4, 2022

The man who attacked Chappelle has been identified as Isaiah Lee, 23 and was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to The Sun.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Lee was taken to jail on Wednesday on a $30,000 bail.

Footage is circulating that shows Chappelle on stage as Lee storms out of the audience and slams the comedian onto the floor. Only seconds later, Lee was tackled and removed by security.

Apparently, the replica gun ejected the knife however the police told NBC Los Angeles that it’s unclear if he had tried to use it.

Lee took quite a beating from the security guards who removed him as videos show the attacker leaving for the hospital with his arm twisted and appearing to be broken.

More to come.