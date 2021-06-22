“If you can possibly get your hands on any of these I guarantee you evenings of listening pleasure” – Here are David Bowie’s 25 favourite records ever.

Back in 2003, David Bowie did an interview with Vanity Fair where he talked about his favourite records (vinyl that is) of all time and why he adores them so much. The interview was a rare insight into Bowie’s musical tastes that had been largely forgotten until his death in January this year when it resurfaced once again.

As Open Culture uncovered, David Bowie rummaged through his impressive collection of 2,500 records to pick out 25 records he said, “could change your reputation.”

Predictably, the list is a rich sonic tapestry. His favourites range from The Velvet Underground’s The Velvet Underground and Nico to lesser-known folk records like The Incredible String Band’s The 5000 Spirits of the Layers of the Onion, to theatrical cast recordings like Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris.

He goes into depth about each record and what effect they had on him. “If you can possibly get your hands on any of these,” he said in the interview, “I guarantee you evenings of listening pleasure.”

If there’s anyone you should listen to on this topic, it’s Bowie.

Here is the list. Get hunting. And make sure you read the original article [via Vinyl of The Day] where Bowie talks about each.

The Last Poets — The Last Poets

Shipbuilding — Robert Wyatt

The Fabulous Little Richard — Little Richard

Music for 18 Musicians — Steve Reich

The Velvet Underground & Nico — The Velvet Underground

Tupelo Blues — John Lee Hooker

Blues, Rags and Hollers — Koerner, Ray and Glover

The Apollo Theatre Presents: In Person! The James Brown Show — James Brown

Forces of Victory — Linton Kwesi Johnson

The Red Flower of Tachai Blossoms Everywhere: Music Played on National Instruments — Various Artists

Banana Moon — Daevid Allen

Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris — Cast Album

The Electrosoniks: Electronic Music — Tom Dissevelt

The 5000 Spirits of the Layers of the Onion — The Incredible String Band

Ten Songs by Tucker Zimmerman — Tucker Zimmerman

Four Last Songs (Strauss) — Gundula Janowitz

The Ascension — Glenn Branca

The Madcap Laughs — Syd Barrett

Black Angels — George Crumb

Funky Kingston — Toots & The Maytals

Delusion of the Fury — Harry Partch

Oh Yeah — Charles Mingus

Le Sacre du Printemps — Igor Stravinsky

The Fugs — The Fugs

The Glory (????) of the Human Voice — Florence Foster Jenkins

