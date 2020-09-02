News

David Byrne apologises for using blackface in a 1984 Talking Heads video

“We have huge blindspots”: David Byrne has taken to Twitter to address his use of blackface in a Talking Heads promotional video back in 1984.

In a series of tweets, former Talking Heads frontman and beloved musical icon David Byrne has apologised for his use of blackface back in 1984.

The event in question occurred during a promotional video for Talking Heads’ concert film, Stop Making Sense, when Byrne wore brown face paint during a skit where he played multiple characters.

Revealing that he had been approached by a journalist about the matter, Byrne described it as “a major mistake in judgement that showed a lack of real understanding.”

“It’s like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else- you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were,” he continued.

People have reacted mostly positively to Byrne, with one user describing that Byrne is “human and imperfect like everyone else”:

You can watch the video in question below.

