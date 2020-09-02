‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast set to come together for 30-year reunion

Scheduled to air sometime around Thanksgiving, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast are set to reunite to film a 30th-year reunion special.

This September 10 marks the 30th year since the debut of the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and to celebrate the momentous occasion, fans will be treated to a reunion. The special will be aired on HBO Max and is set to be produced by Will Smith’s company Westbrook Media, bringing some much needed feel-good content to your 2020.

According to Variety, series star Will Smith will be joined by co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who produced and co-performed the show’s theme song – a true musical masterpiece. Unfortunately, the cast won’t be joined by James Avery who sadly passed away in 2013, but I’m sure they’ll find a way to commemorate the man who played the influential Uncle Phil.

Scheduled to be filmed on September 10, the reunion special is going to be unscripted will air sometime around Thanksgiving (November 26). This marks the second bout of big Fresh Prince news this year, with a newly re-imagined, gritty drama version of the series called Bel-Air said to be in the works. Talk of the reboot made headlines and gained widespread excitement after filmmaker Morgan Cooper’s self-made trailer went viral.

The upcoming one-off special will be directed by Marcus Raboy and will also feature an array of special guests, interviews, and fan nostalgia as the cast sit down to reminisce on some of the show’s most memorable moments over the six seasons that spanned between 1990-1996.