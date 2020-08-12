Daybreak Games acquire Cold Iron Studios, developers of upcoming ‘Alien’ game

In case you hadn’t heard, a PC and console game set in the Alien universe has been in development by Cold Iron Studios, which Daybreak Games bought this week.

Cold Iron Studios was founded in 2015 by the creators of Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and City of Heroes. Daybreak Games, originally established in 1997 by Sony Online Entertainment until it was sold in 2015 and renamed, is known for their MMOs such as EverQuest, PlanetSide2, and DC Universe Online.

Daybreak Games, creators of popular MMOs such as PlanetSide2, have bought the developers of the yet to be named Alien game, Cold Iron Studios.

Cold Iron Studios have been working on the as yet unnamed Alien game for years, and have been bought and sold by multiple studios and companies during that time. In 2018 the studio was bought by FoxNext Games and assigned the Alien shooter game, before it was bought as a part of Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019.

Then in January this year, the creators of Star Trek: Fleet Command, Scopely, bought FoxNext Games from Disney and have held onto Cold Iron Studios until it was relinquished to Daybreak Games this week as a more suitable company for the game to be developed under.

Cold Iron Studios’ co-founder Craig Zinkievich will continue to head the studio and oversee the development of the Alien game independently, with Daybreak Games acting as a publisher – providing marketing, tech and operational support. Daybreak also publishes The Lord of the Rings Online and Dungeons & Dragons Online for Standing Stone Games.

Daybreak Games’ announcement of the acquisition promises to deliver the Alien game as “an action-packed, sci-fi shooter experience unlike any other game on the market.”

