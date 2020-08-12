Score $300 worth of games for just $12 in Humble’s August Choice Bundle

A new deal from Humble Bundle! For a limited time gamers who subscribe to Premium choice will get 12 games, including popular games like Hello Neighbour and Call of Cthulhu.

Get $300 worth of games for only $12 as a new subscriber to Humble Bundle. Pick up the August Humble Choice and support charity while you’re at it.

For a limited time, Humble Bundle subscribers on both the Premium and Classic level will get all 12 available games in the August Humble Choice. The deal is set to end on the 4th of September, 2020.

Subscribers to Humble Choice will unlock access to over 90 games in the Humble Trove, which is a library of DRM-free games, with new titles added every month. Active Humble Choice Subscribers are able to download games from the Humble Trove whenever they want, and can get up to a 20% discount in the Humble Store. There are thousands of games to choose from in the Humble Store, including new releases and limited-time sales.

Best of all, subscribers are able to support a charity every month, and all games bought in the Humble Store are treated as if they are bought for full price when the charities and developers are paid. Everything that’s sold through Humble Choice contributes to one of the supported charities, and every month 5% of the subscription cost is donated to the featured charity of that month.

For this month, the August charity is Heifer International, a charity determined to work towards abolishing poverty through agriculture, using sustainable methods to end worldwide hunger. The charity educates, supports, and invest in farmers and their local communities, and every Humble Bundle donation will help them along their goal.

Learn more about the August Humble Choice Bundle here.