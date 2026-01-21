DEAD SET brings gritty live rock back to Taylor Square

Sydney’s nightlife is getting a much-needed injection of grit.

If you’ve been mourning the days of sweat-soaked walls and ringing ears, clear your schedule for January 30.

DEAD SET is the new underground lair opening its doors beneath the iconic Kinselas Hotel. And when we say “underground,” we mean it literally.

Tucked away in a basement accessible via Little Oxford Street, this isn’t your polished, minimalist small bar – it’s a raw, dimly lit “hard rock hang” designed for people who actually want to feel the bass in their chest.

The name is a cheeky double entendre. While it nods to a killer live set, it’s also a wink to the building’s history as a former funeral chapel.

Rumour has it the room itself used to be a morgue. It’s poetic, really: a place once dedicated to the departed is being resurrected to host the loudest, most alive sounds in the city.

Expect arcade machines, a permanent rock’n’roll soundtrack, and a vibe that feels like a spiritual home for the alternative crowd.

The venue is committing to a heavy rotation of Hard Rock, Punk, Metal, Doom, and Indie.

Opening weekend is kicking off on January 30, featuring the fierce energy of DOWNGIRL and LIQUID ZOO.

Beyond the launch, the room is positioning itself as the go-to for touring bands, industry showcases, and those unpredictable one-off surprise shows that make Sydney music history.

DEAD SET joins a growing list of reasons to head back to Darlinghurst.

With the recent opening of the tiki-themed Happy Talk and the refreshed Courthouse Hotel, Taylor Square is finally reclaiming its title as a genuine entertainment precinct.

If you’re the type who stays out late enough to see what comes next and prefers a stage-side view to a VIP booth, this is your new local.

You can find the entrance at the rear of Kinselas Hotel via Little Oxford Street.

The doors swing open Thursday through Sunday from 5pm until late, with the main live showcases taking over Friday and Saturday nights.

Mark your calendars for the official launch on January 30.

For the full schedule and updates, head over to deadsetdarlo.com.au.