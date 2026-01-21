Internet seated for Beckham Drama

Brooklyn Beckham apparently has no desire to reconcile with his family.

Ahhh, Brooklyn Beckham, everyone’s favourite photographer, chef, and professional nepo-baby, right? Actually, while we’re at it, let’s add entrepreneur to that resume, too, since he’s got it in his Instagram bio meaning it can only be legit.

You know him, and if you don’t, you know his parents, and if you don’t know them, we would hope you at least know the 2002 movie that is cinema at its peak, Bend It Like Beckham.

Baby Beckham has made his way into headlines yet again, and not for blow-torching a toastie this time, but rather airing out his family feud on the world stage.

His weapon of choice? A good ol’ Instagram story, where the 26 year old listed what he claims are attempts his parents have made to sabotage his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

It’s a battle of the riches as internet users have rushed to align themselves with Team Beckham or Team Peltz for the billionaire showdown.

Brooklyn labelled the idea that his wife controls him “completely backwards” and said it is instead his parents that have been pulling the strings his entire life.

From the Beckhams to Buckingham Palace, famous British families just can’t seem to handle it when their sons marry American actresses.

The royals managed to keep theirs off Instagram, at least, and with this display, we doubt Brooklyn Beckham is cut out for a life of recluse like Harry and Meghan.

It’s not clear why Brooklyn is only now speaking out when rumours of a falling-out have been swirling around for over a year, but the internet has their popcorn ready.

Whether or not Posh and Becs will hit back is anyone’s guess, but you can bet their PR guru already has a double red wine poured.

Don’t you dare talk about Posh Spice like that!