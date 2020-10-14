He’s back: ‘Dexter’ is returning for 10 more episodes

Showtime has just announced that they are rebooting the much-loved serial killer drama Dexter for an unexpected season 9.

It’s an excellent day for Dexter fans, as Showtime has reportedly ordered ten more episodes of the series.

The news comes seven years after the show, which ran for eight seasons, ended in 2013. The limited series revival is set to premiere around this time next year, with production starting early 2021.

Season 9 will see Michael C. Hall return to the role of Dexter alongside original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who ran the show’s first four seasons from 2006 to 2009. During this time, Dexter received three Emmy nominations for Best Drama Series, as well as four Writers Guild Award nominations. For his role of the titular character, Hall was nominated for Best Leading Actor for five consecutive years, taking out a Golden Globe in 2010.

if dexter is coming back, so is this video pic.twitter.com/dH60ksVwx9 — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) October 14, 2020

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine described in regards to the revival.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

The series wrapped up in 2013 with a controversial ending (dubbed by some as the worst finale in tv history), with its open-endedness leading many to speculate whether there would be a spinoff. Well, it seems that time has finally come.

Check out a teaser below.