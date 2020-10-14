On Connection, Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

On Connection, Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend, Piranesi, Before the Coffee Gets Cold: Tales from the Café and Plant Therapy are the best new books for this weekend.

On the list for this weekend: Kae Tempest’s first foray into non-fiction with On Connection and the life of Bob Marley is celebrated pictorially and with words from his son, Ziggy Marley, in Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend.

Susanna Clarke’s unique imagination is unfurled in the pages of Piranesi, time travel in Tokyo is explored in Before the Coffee Gets Cold: Tales from the Café and Plant Therapy shows us how to improve our mental wellbeing with the help of greenery. Let’s check out the selection.

On Connection by Kae Tempest

Kae Tempest has been plying their trade as a writer/performer/force of nature for two decades. On Connection offers up a valuable meditation on creativity and the impact that artistic practice can have on the world around us. See more at Faber & Faber.

Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend written and curated by Ziggy Marley

Marking what would have been the reggae icon’s 75th birthday, a sumptuous oversized photography book, with words from Ziggy Marley is presented in Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend. A definitive account of one of the 20th-century’s most influential artists. Via Rizzoli.

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

A genre-bending, hallucinatory adventure, Piranesi is a beguiling exploration of solitude, as well as the very nature of fantasy. Once you’re invited into the House, you’ll never want to leave. For more details, visit Bloomsbury.

Before the Coffee Gets Cold: Tales from the Café by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

It’s an eternally tantalising prospect: where would you go — and what wrongs would you right — if you could travel back in time? In this small café in the back alleys of Tokyo, readers can trace the story of characters who get the chance to rewrite the past, so they can move into the future. Via Pan Macmillan.

Plant Therapy: How an indoor green oasis can improve your mental and emotional wellbeing by Dr Katie Cooper

Plant Therapy offers practical advice to create an oasis of calm in your work or living space through the use of plants. Discover the myriad connections between mental and emotional wellbeing and bringing a piece of the natural world indoors. See Hardie Grant for more.