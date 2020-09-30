Skill trees and enchantment points: here’s what’s new with ‘Diablo IV’

A Diablo IV Quarterly Update has addressed problems the team is working to solve and provided a look into the new Skill system.

Blizzard News announced some big updates in their Diablo IV Quarterly blog post yesterday.

The Quarterly Update brought up how some of the largest fan concerns are being answered by the producers, alongside some major changes. Of course, the update came with a reminder that the game is still in active development, so nothing is final.

After Luis Barriga’s update introduction, the lead systems designer, David Kim, took over to speak on the changes.

The production team has heard the reviews that the Ancestral, Demonic, and Angelic Powers were “not cool enough”, and the ratio of effort to reward ended up being too much work for the player. They plan to share more information on the powers and itemisation in the next Quarterly blog.

David also addressed the Legendary Items, and how the power of the character is too dependant on their equipped items. To fix this, the team plan to pour more power directly into the characters in order to “make build choices more impactful”. There was mixed feedback on ‘core itemisation’, and they plan to share more legendary items in the next blog.

David then turned the announcement to the new Skills system, explaining that the feedback has assisted the developers in realising what improvements could be made to the Skills and Talent systems. The team realised that the Talent system was lacking in depth and the Skill progression was too simple and easy, leading to no meaningful reasons for the player to spend their points.

The update also includes an aesthetic update to the Skills and Passives tree – it now looks like a real tree! The tree has separate sections for the Skills and Skill upgrades (located in the branches) and the Passive effects (in the roots).

Players can spend their Skill points for both new skills and to unlock additional functionality for skills. As they go along the branches, players will collect Passive Points to spend in the roots for “powerful effects”. Players can spend Skill Points on square nodes to get new active skills for the character, or the circular nodes to enhance skills they already own.

Players will not be able to gain every node in the Skill Tree, with the end game prediction being around 30-40 percent unlocked nodes, allowing for a much wider character skill diversity.

David Kim stated that “the main goal for us here is to have very unique class-specific mechanics in Diablo IV”, and to iterate this they expanded upon the Sorceress role. The Enchantment System update allows Sorceresses to place their points in two locations: the active skill slot – which other classes can also access – and the Enchantment slot. Skills in Enchantment slots can no longer be used as an active skill, but players gain a secondary bonus power.

David also said that the team are currently “exploring a Druid-specific class mechanic as well”.

Finally, the update mentioned the far-off End Game Progression system. They’re still working on the depth and replay-ability of the system but Blizzard are confident that the update will “meet the expectations of the most hardcore Diablo players out there”.

