Fans mourn the death of former Home and Away actor, Dieter Brummer

Former Home and Away star Dieter Brummer, who played popular character Shane Parrish has passed away at 45.

A family friend of the actor, Steve Comey confirmed the news via Facebook. Brummer was found dead at his home in Glenhaven, a suburb in Sydney’s North West.

In an official statement The NSW Police has said Brummer’s death is “not believed to be suspicious” and “a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

His family released a statement on Monday reading: “On behalf of my family, We post this today with a heavy heart. We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning…He has left a massive hole in our lives and our World will never be the same.”

Channel 7 and the production team of Home and Away issued a joint statement saying:

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish…We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

I’m shattered by the death of my @homeandaway brother Dieter Brummer. We spent hours together on & off set. He was caring, funny & always enthusiastic. We had to shoot the Parrish brothers boxing. He hit me so hard I lost a contact lens. We both laughed. Vale Deets. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/Mmil9WCdme — Bruce Roberts (@BroozaRoberts) July 26, 2021

Deitrich Brummer played Shane Parrish on Home and Away during the ’90s and is a longstanding fan favourite. He was one half of the show’s power couple with Melissa George’s character, Angel Brooks.

FUCK YEAH I HAD SUCH A FORMATIVE CRUSH ON DIETER BRUMMER VERY SAD NEWS LOVE TO HIS MATES AND FAMILY ASK FOR HELP PLEASE — Nadine von Cohen (@nadinevoncohen) July 26, 2021

His performance gained him two Silver Logies in 1995 and 1996. His other credentials include Underbelly, Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers and Neighbours.