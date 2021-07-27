Robot scores perfect 3-pointer during Olympic basketball halftime

The Tokyo Olympics showcased robot basketball player Cue3 during halftime, and they scored a perfect 3-pointer.

During the halftime of a game between France and the US, Cue3 scored from the free throw, the 3-pointer and half-court line. True, they could improve their slow release, but they made the baskets.

France won against the US team 83-76, breaking their 25-game win streak. Despite their win, both teams better watch out, as Cue3 might foreshadow a future robot basketball league (RBA).

Japanese automotive manufacturer, Toyota, developed cue3. The robot has sensors on its torso, which perceive the distance and angle of the basket.

It’s only a start, as Cue3 hasn’t demonstrated too many skills.

They’re yet to learn to dribble, guard or dunk, which are essential if Cue3 wants to make it big time. Speaking of their basketball robots in 2019, Toyota said that those skills would take a good two decades longer to develop.

But Cue3’s shooting accuracy, so far, is on point.

The original Cue robot made its debut in 2018, and won a shooting contest against two Japanese basketball players.

Looking forward to Cue3’s Olympic debut, leader of the Tokyo 2020 Robot Project, Hirohisa Hirukawa told E&T: “The Tokyo 2020 Games are a unique opportunity for us to display Japanese robot technology”.

“This project will not simply be about exhibiting robots, but showcasing their practical real-life deployment helping people. So, there will not only be sports at the Tokyo 2020 Games, but some cool robots at work to look forward to as well,’” he added.

Cue3 isn’t the only robot star of the games, as the mascots of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are two adorable robots. The intention was that the mascots would greet and interact with visitors using facial recognition technology. However, as the games have gone ahead without crowds, they were not given the chance.