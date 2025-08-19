Dijon Announces Tour After Surprise Album Drop

Dijon drops sophomore album Baby and announces a North American and European tour this year.

After a surprise release of his latest album Baby, Dijon is taking the record on the road. The North American leg kicks off October 25 in San Diego, with UK and European shows to follow in early 2026.

We need to talk about Dijon. Not just because his name keeps surfacing everywhere, but because he’s been unstoppable this year.

Across the internet, listeners are in rare agreement:

Baby isn’t just an album, it’s “what music is supposed to feel like.”

Now, Dijon is bringing that feeling straight to the stage.

It’s a chance for fans to experience the raw intimacy of the record in real time; raspy vocals, fractured beats, and all.

Baby arrives four years after Dijon’s acclaimed debut, Absolutely (2021), a record that first marked him as one of the most distinctive new voices in R&B.

Where Absolutely captured the raw chaos of heartbreak and late-night confessions, Babyfeels more expansive, layered with the warmth and tension of newfound fatherhood and restless experimentation.

The result is an album that flickers between intimacy and unpredictability, sometimes stripped to a whisper, sometimes sprawling with distortion; yet always anchored by Dijon’s unflinching honesty.

What makes Baby land so deeply is the way Dijon pours himself into every corner of it. The perfectionism, the patience, the care that borders on obsession.

Each track feels like an extension of him, carrying both his fragility and his fire.

It’s this total devotion that listeners can’t help but feel in return. That love for the craft has sparked a groundswell of admiration online, echoing the sentiment that Dijon’s music is what it’s supposed to feel like.

Now, as he prepares to bring Baby on tour, the intimacy of his recordings promises to expand into something even more powerful in the live setting, raw, genuine, and undeniably his.

Check out his latest album below, and his tour here.