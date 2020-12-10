Check out 9 of the best drum kits to get your groove on in 2020

With seemingly endless options available, selecting the right drum kit for you is a fine art. We unpack the best kits around to make it this task easy.

Purchasing a drum kit is an entirely different ball game compared with the purchase of other instruments. Since there are significantly more variables to consider, drummers are given an enormous amount of choice over how their instrument looks, sounds and feels. How large should my symbols be? Should I have a 3 piece or 7 piece kit? What genre am I aiming for? Whilst all these options can be stressful, it also presents an exciting opportunity to craft your perfect instrument.

Due to cost and size, drummers tend to modify the one kit they already have instead of collecting multiples the way a guitarist or saxophonist might. This means there’s pressure to get it right. So let’s check out some of the best kits in the business in 2020.

Tama Star Walnut Drum Set

Star is the flagship series from one of the most trusted names in drumming. The Star Walnut Drum Set uses walnut as the drums shell material, creating a naturally sculpted tone. Kind of like putting on a tasteful EQ before you’ve even hit record.

The Tama shells on this particular model guarantee solid, clear lows. A 4-piece will give you everything you need, but of course you can add or takeawy pieces as you please.

To find out more head over to the Tama website.

Noble & Cooley Union Series

Noble & Cooley is the oldest drum manufacturer in the United States. They create exquisite, bespoke kits with an absolute commitment to craftsmanship.

When you purchase a Noble & Cooley product, you choose the shell type, size and gloss finish of your kit. The Union is only modern kit made from tulipwood — the same material used by the union army for their marching drums in the American Civil War — lending it a sharp and punchy sound. A unique company, steeped in percussion history.

To find out more head over to the Noble & Cooley website.

Sleishman Pro Series Rock

It’s always great to support local Australian manufacturers — and it’s particularly easy to when they produce equipment like Sleishman.

The Pro Series of maple kits are the result of refining and perfecting the craft of drum kit building over decades. The 5 piece rock kit comes with everything you’d expect from a kit designed to project from the big stage, including two floor toms.

To find out more head over to the Sleishman website.

Ludwig Classic Maple Drum Set

The quintessential kit from the world’s preeminent percussion brand. Ludwig creates drums that are warm but capable of aggression, fitting comfortably into both studio and stage environments.

It comes with a kick drum, a floor tom and a mounted tom in a classic, retro configuration. Ludwig has got a lot right over the decades, including some key endorsements, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

To find out more head over to the Ludwig website.

Gretsch USA Custom Though famously associated with guitars, the Gretsch name is just as renowned for its output of original, classic drum kits. And like their axes, Gretsch kits are beautifully designed and thoroughly ‘Americana’ in style.

The USA custom is their bare bones, signature kit. It has a maple/gum shell and Gretsch exclusive ‘Silver Sealer’ interior finish, both ensuring an amazing acoustic sound.