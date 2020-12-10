Check out 9 of the best drum kits to get your groove on in 2020

With seemingly endless options available, selecting the right drum kit for you is a fine art. We unpack the best kits around to make it this task easy.
Purchasing a drum kit is an entirely different ball game compared with the purchase of other instruments. Since there are significantly more variables to consider, drummers are given an enormous amount of choice over how their instrument looks, sounds and feels. How large should my symbols be? Should I have a 3 piece or 7 piece kit? What genre am I aiming for? Whilst all these options can be stressful, it also presents an exciting opportunity to craft your perfect instrument.
Due to cost and size, drummers tend to modify the one kit they already have instead of collecting multiples the way a guitarist or saxophonist might. This means there’s pressure to get it right. So let’s check out some of the best kits in the business in 2020.
Tama Star Walnut Drum Set
Star is the flagship series from one of the most trusted names in drumming. The Star Walnut Drum Set uses walnut as the drums shell material, creating a naturally sculpted tone. Kind of like putting on a tasteful EQ before you’ve even hit record.
The Tama shells on this particular model guarantee solid, clear lows. A 4-piece will give you everything you need, but of course you can add or takeawy pieces as you please.
To find out more head over to the Tama website.
Noble & Cooley Union Series
Noble & Cooley is the oldest drum manufacturer in the United States. They create exquisite, bespoke kits with an absolute commitment to craftsmanship.
When you purchase a Noble & Cooley product, you choose the shell type, size and gloss finish of your kit. The Union is only modern kit made from tulipwood — the same material used by the union army for their marching drums in the American Civil War — lending it a sharp and punchy sound. A unique company, steeped in percussion history.
To find out more head over to the Noble & Cooley website.
Sleishman Pro Series Rock
It’s always great to support local Australian manufacturers — and it’s particularly easy to when they produce equipment like Sleishman.
The Pro Series of maple kits are the result of refining and perfecting the craft of drum kit building over decades. The 5 piece rock kit comes with everything you’d expect from a kit designed to project from the big stage, including two floor toms.
To find out more head over to the Sleishman website.
Ludwig Classic Maple Drum Set
The quintessential kit from the world’s preeminent percussion brand. Ludwig creates drums that are warm but capable of aggression, fitting comfortably into both studio and stage environments.
It comes with a kick drum, a floor tom and a mounted tom in a classic, retro configuration. Ludwig has got a lot right over the decades, including some key endorsements, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
To find out more head over to the Ludwig website.
Gretsch USA Custom
Though famously associated with guitars, the Gretsch name is just as renowned for its output of original, classic drum kits. And like their axes, Gretsch kits are beautifully designed and thoroughly ‘Americana’ in style.
The USA custom is their bare bones, signature kit. It has a maple/gum shell and Gretsch exclusive ‘Silver Sealer’ interior finish, both ensuring an amazing acoustic sound.
To find out more head over to the Gretsch website.
Pearl Masters Maple/Gum
Due to their affiliation with countless the big name drummers, Pearl is one of the most iconic drum brands around. The maple/gum combination is a formula renowned for rich tones.
The Pearl Maple/Gum combo creates powerful mid-range cut through with warm, low-end heft. Pearl allows you to configure your own kit with your own personalised finishes, so if you’re looking for a premium kit from a premium brand, this one’s for you.
To find out more head over to the Pearl website.
Yamaha PHX
The PHX is a sturdy kit from a trusted brand. The PHX was first released in the 1970s as a high-end kit and it has since been regularly updated to meet the demands of studio and touring drummers all over the world.
It comes with a bass drum, two mounted toms and a floor tom. There’s also the option to add more specially designed PHX drum pieces if you want to access a more extensive pallet of drum tones.
To find out more head over to the Yamaha website.
DW Classics Series
This is a retro kit designed to authentically replicate drums from the thirties to the fifties — which coincided with the golden age of the big band. The shell is made from poplar/mahogany with ‘butter’ bearing edges for a mellow character.
The DW classic series is incredibly well built, so if you’re looking for an authentic vintage-sounding kit that you can take on the road, the Classics Series could be your best bet.
To find out more head over to the DW website.
Toontrack Superior Drummer 3
Though this isn’t exactly an acoustic drum kit like the other kits featured on this list, it is certainly worth checking out. The Superior drummer 3 is a drum sound library developed by Toontrack.
It has a stonking 230 GBs of unprocessed drum samples and seven preprogrammed kits to choose from. Superior Drummer 3 allows amazingly precise control over acoustics, tone, articulation and dynamics. If you’re producing music in the box, but a ‘superior’ drum sound, look no further.
To find out more head over to the Toontrack website.